Helios Technologies (HLIO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on October 20th

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $49.49.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helios Technologies from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

In other news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $118,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,201.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,545 shares of company stock worth $268,236. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

