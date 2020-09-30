Helgeland Sparebank (OTCMKTS:HGDPF) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Helgeland Sparebank (OTCMKTS:HGDPF) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
HGDPF opened at $9.00 on Friday. Helgeland Sparebank has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00.
Helgeland Sparebank Company Profile
