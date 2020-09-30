Helgeland Sparebank (OTCMKTS:HGDPF) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Helgeland Sparebank (OTCMKTS:HGDPF) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

HGDPF opened at $9.00 on Friday. Helgeland Sparebank has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00.

Helgeland Sparebank Company Profile

Helgeland Sparebank provides various financial products and services to retail customers, small and medium enterprises, municipal authorities, and institutions in Norway. The company operates in two segments, Retail Market and Corporate Market. It offers savings, investment, and insurance products, as well as leasing and mortgage services.

