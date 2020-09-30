Head-To-Head Survey: Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) & Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) and Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trecora Resources and Sunoco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trecora Resources $258.96 million 0.59 -$14.97 million $0.27 22.93 Sunoco $16.60 billion 0.15 $313.00 million $2.27 10.95

Sunoco has higher revenue and earnings than Trecora Resources. Sunoco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trecora Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Trecora Resources and Sunoco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trecora Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sunoco 0 3 7 0 2.70

Trecora Resources presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.24%. Sunoco has a consensus target price of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.31%. Given Trecora Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trecora Resources is more favorable than Sunoco.

Volatility & Risk

Trecora Resources has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunoco has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.9% of Trecora Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Sunoco shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Trecora Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trecora Resources and Sunoco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trecora Resources -4.52% 0.42% 0.24% Sunoco 1.29% 15.93% 2.03%

Summary

Sunoco beats Trecora Resources on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry. It also owns and operates pipelines. The Specialty Waxes segment provides specialty polyethylene for use in the paints and inks, adhesives, coatings, and PVC lubricants markets; and specialized synthetic poly alpha olefin waxes for use as toner in printers, as well as additives for candles. The company also provides custom processing services; and produces copper and zinc concentrates, and silver and gold doré. Trecora Resources was formerly known as Arabian American Development Company and changed its name to Trecora Resources in June 2014. Trecora Resources was founded in 1967 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations. The All Other segment operates retail stores that offer motor fuel, merchandise, foodservice, and other services that include car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money orders, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. It also leases and rents real estate properties. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

