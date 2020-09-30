Head-To-Head Review: Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) & Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) and Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Luminex and Antares Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminex 0 0 2 0 3.00 Antares Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Luminex presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.93%. Antares Pharma has a consensus price target of $5.63, suggesting a potential upside of 104.55%. Given Antares Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Antares Pharma is more favorable than Luminex.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of Luminex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Antares Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Luminex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Antares Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Luminex and Antares Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminex 3.04% 2.38% 1.87% Antares Pharma 4.04% 10.58% 4.15%

Volatility & Risk

Luminex has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antares Pharma has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Luminex and Antares Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminex $334.64 million 3.59 -$3.84 million ($0.21) -123.52 Antares Pharma $123.86 million 3.69 -$2.03 million ($0.01) -275.00

Antares Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Luminex. Antares Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luminex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats Luminex on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market. The company also provides MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays; IDEAS, an image analysis software; and xTAG assays and products to identify the causative agent for respiratory and gastrointestinal infections, as well as IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping and pharmacogenetic assays used to profile genetic mutations related to drug metabolism. In addition, it offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables, such as ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, ARIES group A strep assays, ARIES bordetella assays, ARIES GBS assay, and ARIES C. difficile assays; and VERIGENE test cartridges, as well as operates as an original equipment manufacturer of custom reagents and instrumentation. The company serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults. Its injection products also comprise Epinephrine Injection USP for treating Anaphylaxis; Makena auto injectors to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby; ZOMAJET and Twin-Jector EZ II Needle-free Injectors to administer human growth hormone for patients with growth retardation. In addition, the company develops disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; and QuickShot auto injectors. It has strategic alliances with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Pfizer Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

