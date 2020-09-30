Head-To-Head Review: Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) & Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:CRT)

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Hugoton Royalty Trust alerts:

Hugoton Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hugoton Royalty Trust N/A -11.77% -85.40% Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 89.06% 67.17% 57.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hugoton Royalty Trust and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hugoton Royalty Trust $5.32 million 0.84 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A Cross Timbers Royalty Trust $5.96 million 6.00 $6.68 million N/A N/A

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hugoton Royalty Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Hugoton Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hugoton Royalty Trust and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hugoton Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust beats Hugoton Royalty Trust on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma. The company was founded on February 12, 1991 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.