Head to Head Review: Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) versus Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.4% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Bank First shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Bank First shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fulton Financial and Bank First, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bank First 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fulton Financial currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.01%. Given Fulton Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than Bank First.

Dividends

Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Fulton Financial pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fulton Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Bank First has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Fulton Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fulton Financial and Bank First’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $1.04 billion 1.44 $226.34 million $1.39 6.64 Bank First $101.80 million 4.44 $26.69 million $3.87 15.11

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Fulton Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fulton Financial and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 17.89% 7.83% 0.80% Bank First 25.85% 12.27% 1.29%

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 234 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates through 22 branches in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, Jefferson, and Barron counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

