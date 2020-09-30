Head-To-Head Review: Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE) versus Ulta Beauty (OTCMKTS:ULTA)

Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Ulta Beauty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Able Energy and Ulta Beauty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Able Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Ulta Beauty 0 10 18 0 2.64

Ulta Beauty has a consensus price target of $254.30, indicating a potential upside of 14.10%. Given Ulta Beauty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ulta Beauty is more favorable than Able Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Able Energy has a beta of 10.48, meaning that its share price is 948% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ulta Beauty has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Able Energy and Ulta Beauty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Able Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ulta Beauty $7.40 billion 1.70 $705.95 million $11.91 18.71

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Able Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Able Energy and Ulta Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Able Energy N/A N/A N/A Ulta Beauty 4.41% 18.00% 6.29%

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats Able Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Able Energy

Able Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of retail services. The company was founded on March 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Rockaway, NJ.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories. It also provides private label products, such as the Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products, as well as Ulta Beauty branded products. As of February 2, 2019, the company operated 1,174 retail stores across 50 states. It also distributes its products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

