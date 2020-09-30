Head to Head Contrast: Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) and (JGWEQ) (NASDAQ:JGWEQ)

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) and (JGWEQ) (OTCMKTS:JGWEQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of (JGWEQ) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Jiayin Group and (JGWEQ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 (JGWEQ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jiayin Group currently has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential downside of 30.84%. Given Jiayin Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than (JGWEQ).

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jiayin Group and (JGWEQ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $320.35 million 0.58 $75.81 million $1.44 2.41 (JGWEQ) $428.71 million 0.00 -$191.33 million N/A N/A

Jiayin Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than (JGWEQ).

Profitability

This table compares Jiayin Group and (JGWEQ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group 13.03% -25.44% 26.49% (JGWEQ) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Jiayin Group beats (JGWEQ) on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

