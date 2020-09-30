Head to Head Comparison: UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) & Medifast (NYSE:MED)

Medifast (NYSE:MED) and UTZ Brands (NYSE:UTZ) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Medifast has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTZ Brands has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Medifast and UTZ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifast 10.04% 68.55% 36.74% UTZ Brands N/A 0.71% 0.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Medifast and UTZ Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifast 0 3 1 0 2.25 UTZ Brands 0 2 2 0 2.50

Medifast presently has a consensus price target of $163.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.05%. UTZ Brands has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.05%. Given UTZ Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UTZ Brands is more favorable than Medifast.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medifast and UTZ Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifast $713.67 million 2.69 $77.92 million $5.96 27.42 UTZ Brands N/A N/A $7.97 million $0.40 44.28

Medifast has higher revenue and earnings than UTZ Brands. Medifast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UTZ Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of UTZ Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Medifast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Medifast pays an annual dividend of $4.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. UTZ Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Medifast pays out 75.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UTZ Brands pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medifast has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Medifast is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Medifast beats UTZ Brands on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands. The company sells its products through various channels, including the Internet, call centers, independent health advisors, franchise weight loss clinics, and direct consumer marketing. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About UTZ Brands

UTZ Brands Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a business in the consumer goods industry and related sectors.

