HC Wainwright Increases KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Price Target to $25.00

KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 473.39% from the company’s previous close.

KTOV has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of KTOV stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.63. KITOV PHARMA LT/S has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in KITOV PHARMA LT/S in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S during the second quarter worth about $33,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 31.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KITOV PHARMA LT/S Company Profile

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

