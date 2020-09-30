HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Price Target Cut to $9.50

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HarborOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. The company has a market cap of $465.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 272.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,840,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,767,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 133,812 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 260.5% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 907,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 656,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

