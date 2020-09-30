Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) Trading Down 0.1%

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (ETR:HHFA)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €14.42 ($16.96) and last traded at €14.68 ($17.27). 88,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.70 ($17.29).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.20 ($20.24).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

