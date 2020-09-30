Hadera Paper (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) versus Neenah (OTCMKTS:NP) Financial Review

Hadera Paper (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) and Neenah (NYSE:NP) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Hadera Paper alerts:

This table compares Hadera Paper and Neenah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hadera Paper N/A N/A N/A Neenah -0.44% 12.33% 5.54%

This table compares Hadera Paper and Neenah’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hadera Paper N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Neenah $938.50 million 0.68 $55.40 million $3.47 10.98

Neenah has higher revenue and earnings than Hadera Paper.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hadera Paper and Neenah, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hadera Paper 0 0 0 0 N/A Neenah 0 0 2 0 3.00

Neenah has a consensus price target of $58.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.54%. Given Neenah’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Neenah is more favorable than Hadera Paper.

Risk and Volatility

Hadera Paper has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neenah has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Neenah shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Hadera Paper shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Neenah shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Neenah beats Hadera Paper on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hadera Paper Company Profile

Hadera Paper Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells writing and printing paper, packaging paper, cardboard and corrugated boards, and recycled paper products in Israel and internationally. It provides collection and recycling services for wastepaper, cardboard and plastic waste, electronic waste, and other recyclable materials; and offers cardboard packaging solutions for the food, cosmetics, pharmaceutics, textile, high-tech, games, plastic, and metal products. The company also offers office supplies, paper and paper products, technology and peripherals, hobbies and crafts, furniture, food, and cleaning products. The company was formerly known as American Israeli Paper Mills Ltd. and changed its name to Hadera Paper Ltd. in July 2008. Hadera Paper Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is based in Hadera, Israel.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc. produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries. It also provides digital image transfer media; label and tag products for digital printing; latex saturated and coated, premask, medical packaging, digital transfer, publishing, security, clean room and durable printing, and release papers; and furniture backers. The company's Fine Paper and Packaging segment provides writing, text, cover, and specialty papers; and envelopes used in commercial printing services, corporate identity packages, and advertising collaterals. It also provides packaging products for retail, cosmetics, spirits, and electronics end-use markets; bright papers for direct mails, advertising inserts, scrapbooks, and marketing collaterals; business papers for professionals and small businesses; translucent and art papers; and papers for optical scanning and other specialized applications. Its Other segment offers papers for end uses, such as covering materials for datebooks, diaries, yearbooks, and photo albums. The company markets its products under the JET-PRO SofStretch, KIMDURA, PREVAIL, NEENAH, GESSNER, CLASSIC, CLASSIC CREST, ESSE, ENVIRONMENT, CAPITOL BOND, ROYAL SUNDANCE, SOUTHWORTH, TOUCHE, CRANE'S CREST, CRANE'S BOND, CRANE'S LETTRA, SO…SILK, PLIKE, STARDREAM, Neenah Wide Format, CONVERD, ESTATE LABEL, PELLAQ, KIVAR, SKIVERTEX, ILLUSIO, SENZO, ASTROBRIGHTS, NEENAH IMAGEMAX, and CREATIVE COLLECTION names through authorized paper distributors, converters, retailers, and specialty businesses; and directly. The company was formerly known as Neenah Paper, Inc. and changed its name to Neenah, Inc. in January 2018. Neenah, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Hadera Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hadera Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.