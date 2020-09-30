Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.04

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.04 and traded as high as $3.10. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 10,624 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 38.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 144,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 989,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 64,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 47.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through in segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules for petrochemical and industrial facilities, foundations for alternative energy developments, and other steel structures.

