Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.04

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.04 and traded as high as $3.10. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 10,624 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter.
About Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI)
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through in segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules for petrochemical and industrial facilities, foundations for alternative energy developments, and other steel structures.
