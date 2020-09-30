Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has raised its dividend by 52.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

GFED stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 17.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GFED. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

