GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:AVAL)

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0259 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has decreased its dividend by 8.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a payout ratio of 68.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

AVAL stock opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVAL shares. ValuEngine upgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

