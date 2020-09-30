Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Shares Up 13.3%

Group Eleven Resources Corp (CVE:ZNG) shares rose 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 1,177,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 934% from the average daily volume of 113,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 million and a PE ratio of -2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

About Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG)

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ireland. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company's principal projects include Ballinalack project comprising 11 contiguous prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 312 square kilometers located in Westmeath and Longford counties, north-east Ireland; and Stonepark project, including 6 PLs covering an area of 183.5 square kilometers situated in County Limerick, Ireland.

