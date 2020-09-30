Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.73

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.73 and traded as high as $20.31. Griffon shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 336,639 shares traded.

GFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist initiated coverage on Griffon in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $632.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.10 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 6.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Griffon by 10.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Griffon by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Griffon by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

