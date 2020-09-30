Grid+ (GRID) Market Cap Hits $4.89 Million

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Grid+ token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and $65,826.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042858 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $550.54 or 0.05100624 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009271 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057019 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033808 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ (GRID) is a token. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

