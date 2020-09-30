GreenMed 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One GreenMed token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GreenMed has a total market capitalization of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043069 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006659 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $532.50 or 0.04954136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009316 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057097 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033643 BTC.

About GreenMed

GreenMed (CRYPTO:GRMD) is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GreenMed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

