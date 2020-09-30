Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.41

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.41 and traded as high as $30.50. Greenbrier Companies shares last traded at $29.78, with a volume of 446,054 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GBX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $966.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.91. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $762.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duane Charles Mcdougall sold 10,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $268,175.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,823.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 5,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $131,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,110.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,116 shares of company stock valued at $692,825 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 17.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 400.0% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

