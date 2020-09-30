Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Analysts

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) has been given an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRBK. JMP Securities began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

GRBK opened at $16.06 on Friday. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $813.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $232.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.60 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 176.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 37.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

