Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $143.40

Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.40 and last traded at $141.50, with a volume of 529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.49.

GRVY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gravity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Gravity alerts:

The company has a market cap of $975.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.39.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 10.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gravity by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 34,362 shares in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.