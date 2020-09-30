Graphcoin Market Capitalization Tops $1,320.00 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar. Graphcoin has a market cap of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graphcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00392219 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00021319 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00012315 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010718 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000288 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00026326 BTC.

About Graphcoin

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin . The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

