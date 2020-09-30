Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) will report $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.12. Grand Canyon Education reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.87 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 31.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

LOPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Sidoti raised Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

Shares of LOPE stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $80.50. 3,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,121. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $106.14.

In related news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $200,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,733.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $200,112.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,576.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,325 shares of company stock worth $599,253. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,104,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,549,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,759,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,259,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,585,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after purchasing an additional 302,612 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,261,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,226,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,258,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,998,000 after purchasing an additional 530,781 shares during the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

