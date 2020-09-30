Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) Short Interest Up 39.7% in September

Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,300 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the August 31st total of 660,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of GRAF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.75. 2,625,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,115. Graf Industrial has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $32.50.

Graf Industrial Company Profile

Graf Industrial Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with industrial companies in diversified industrial manufacturing, technology, distribution, and service businesses in the United States and Canada.

