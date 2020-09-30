Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.08

Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.08 and traded as high as $30.63. Gorman-Rupp shares last traded at $30.26, with a volume of 25,791 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

The company has a market cap of $787.24 million, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 35,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 31.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

