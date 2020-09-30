Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.12

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.42. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 15,438 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $17.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.87.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 17.81%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Jobson acquired 35,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,624.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,806,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,033.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 45,183 shares of company stock worth $68,395 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

