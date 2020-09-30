Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc (CVE:GOM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.13. Golden Dawn Minerals shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 14,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10.

Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It has interests in the Greenwood Gold project and the May Mac project located in the Greenwood area of British Columbia. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

