Golden Agri-Resources (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.49. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06.

Golden Agri-Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GARPY)

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in China, Indonesia, India, Rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, cocoa butter substitute, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based bio-fuels; and refined products, including cooking oil, margarine, shortening, butter oil substitute, and fats for end-customers, restaurants, hotels, cafés, and industrial markets.

