Gold Resource Co. (GORO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Gold Resource Co. (NYSE:GORO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Gold Resource has increased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:GORO traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. 3,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,629. The company has a market capitalization of $242.47 million, a PE ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 1.85. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.97 million. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gold Resource will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

