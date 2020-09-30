GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $232.88

GN STORE NORD A/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $232.88 and last traded at $232.88, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GN STORE NORD A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get GN STORE NORD A/ADR alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 0.58.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for GN STORE NORD A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN STORE NORD A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.