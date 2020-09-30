Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, an increase of 106.0% from the August 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRET. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $824,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 117,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 51,417 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRET stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%.

