Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAS) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAS)’s stock price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 1,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.