Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Gap Up to $6.25

Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.90. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

GSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.80.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Ship Lease stock. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 24,104 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 2.77% of Global Ship Lease worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.