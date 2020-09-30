Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.22

Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $3.47. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 57,689 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $416.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $42.35 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Cord Blood stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Global Cord Blood were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

