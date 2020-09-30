GINcoin (GIN) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $8,897.54 and $1.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GINcoin

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

