Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.48

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.48 and last traded at $32.48, with a volume of 9 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.92.

Several analysts have commented on GBIO shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.69.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.90). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at $10,632,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Generation Bio during the second quarter worth $143,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Generation Bio during the second quarter worth $144,187,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Generation Bio during the second quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Generation Bio during the second quarter worth $24,911,000. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co develops gene therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases. It focuses in the areas of liver, eye, muscle, and brain disorders. Generation Bio Co was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Generation Bio Co in November 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

