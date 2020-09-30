FY2024 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Cut by Analyst

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Analysts at B.Riley Securit cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research report issued on Friday, September 25th. B.Riley Securit analyst C. Souther now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.27.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of PLUG opened at $13.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth approximately $466,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 86.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 67.1% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 481,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 193,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth approximately $9,854,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 1,166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $11,678,336.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,412 shares in the company, valued at $11,055,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $436,995.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,503 shares in the company, valued at $334,344.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,397,755 shares of company stock worth $26,419,208 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

