FY2022 EPS Estimates for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Raised by Wedbush

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note issued on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.10. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $470.27 million, a P/E ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 17,011.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,575,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 20,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $750,000.00. Also, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,387 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $51,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,768. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

