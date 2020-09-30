FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Issued By Truist Securiti

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Truist Securiti reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Vail Resorts in a research note issued on Thursday, September 24th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn $7.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.78.

MTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.90.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $214.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.24. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.27 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.22) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 523.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 4,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John F. Sorte sold 2,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.11, for a total transaction of $625,705.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,888,374.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

