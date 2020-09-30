FY2021 EPS Estimates for Gogold Resources Inc. Increased by Pi Financial (TSE:GGD)

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2020 // Comments off

Gogold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gogold Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $2.20 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:GGD opened at C$1.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.06. The stock has a market cap of $393.12 million and a P/E ratio of -372.50. Gogold Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.37 and a 12 month high of C$1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

About Gogold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

See Also: What does EPS mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.