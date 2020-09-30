FY2021 EPS Estimates for Gogold Resources Inc. Increased by Pi Financial (TSE:GGD)

Gogold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gogold Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $2.20 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:GGD opened at C$1.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.06. The stock has a market cap of $393.12 million and a P/E ratio of -372.50. Gogold Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.37 and a 12 month high of C$1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

