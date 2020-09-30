FY2021 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Raised by Analyst

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.34.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 2.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

