FY2021 EPS Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Raised by B.Riley Securit (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – B.Riley Securit increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 25th. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.58. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $6.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 93.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,017,071 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,255 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,816,751 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,729 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,765,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,053 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,897,552 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,996 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

