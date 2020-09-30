FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AUY. CSFB set a $7.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, September 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $5.70 on Monday. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 58.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,360,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,719 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 73.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,840,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,601 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,415,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 26.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,963,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,701 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 120.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,103,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,157,000 after buying an additional 2,241,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

