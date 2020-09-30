Fullen Financial Group Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Fullen Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.40. 137,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,620. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $223.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

