Fuji Media Holdings (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fuji Media Holdings (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of Fuji Media stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. Fuji Media has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $7.34.
About Fuji Media
