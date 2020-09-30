FTI Foodtech International (CVE:FTI) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

Shares of FTI Foodtech International Inc. (CVE:FTI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.17. FTI Foodtech International shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $2.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17.

About FTI Foodtech International (CVE:FTI)

FTI Foodtech International Inc provides Safe Cash blockchain technology to develop application for barter and food industries. It engages in the FLASH coin crypto currency business. The company also offers goods on barter exchanges, such as Trade Business Exchange, The Certificate Club, and Barter Central Ontario for which transactions are tendered using barter exchange dollars.

