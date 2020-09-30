FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $113.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FTI Consulting's unique potential to bring together diverse issues like damage assessment, accounting, economics, statistics, finance and industry under a single platform makes it an excellent partner for global clients, thereby generating continued revenue growth from the existing international operations. The company's international operations help expand its geographic footprint and contribute to top-line growth. Regular share repurchases boost investors’ confidence. However, global operations expose the company to risks associated with foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Escalating investments are likely to increase costs and weigh on the bottom line impacting the company’s share price which has significantly underperformed the industry in the year to date period. Seasonality makes revenue and profit prediction difficult.”

NYSE FCN traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.77. 4,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,453. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.29. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $607.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $599,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,124.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 507.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

