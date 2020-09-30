Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) shares fell 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.04 and last traded at $17.05. 1,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 22,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 1,355.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 21,731 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 743.9% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 102,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 90,751 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 111,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 31,244 shares during the period.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.